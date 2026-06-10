Glenanne deliver schools programme

OVER the months of April and May, Glenanne Hockey Club successfully delivered a free four-week hockey programme to pupils in three local primary schools – St. Mark’s SNS, Solas Chríost National School and St. Colmcille’s SNS.

The initiative was designed to introduce primary school children to the sport of hockey in a fun, inclusive and engaging environment. Aimed at 4th Class pupils, the programme welcomed both boys and girls, with no previous hockey experience required.

Across the three schools, Glenanne coaches delivered over 50 coaching sessions during PE time, allowing the programme to integrate seamlessly into each school’s timetable.

All sessions were led by experienced and qualified coaches, with Glenanne Hockey Club through Leinster Hockey providing all equipment required for participation, making the programme accessible to every child regardless of previous sporting experience.

The programme was designed to complement the existing PE curriculum while introducing pupils to a new team sport. Throughout the four weeks, children developed fundamental movement skills, hand-eye coordination, teamwork and confidence, all while enjoying the fun and excitement of learning hockey.

The culmination of the programme came on Friday, May 22nd, when all participating schools were invited to attend an Inter-School Hockey Blitz at St. Mark’s Community School, the home of Glenanne Hockey Club.

Blessed with fantastic weather, the event welcomed ten teams from across the three schools. The day was filled with excitement as pupils took part in a series of matches, showcasing the skills they had developed during the programme.

In addition to the games, children enjoyed special 1v1 hockey skill demonstrations from Glenanne coaches as well as an impressive goalkeeping demonstration from one of the club’s Women’s 4s goalkeepers. The demonstrations provided a glimpse of what hockey can look like at club level and inspired many of the young participants.

The blitz was a tremendous success, with children, teachers and coaches all enjoying a fun-filled afternoon of sport, teamwork and friendly competition. The enthusiasm displayed by the pupils throughout the programme and at the blitz highlighted the growing interest in hockey within the local community.

Speaking following the event, Glenanne Hockey Club expressed its delight with the success of the initiative.

“We are extremely proud of what has been achieved through this programme. It has been fantastic to see so many children trying hockey for the first time and developing both their skills and confidence over the four weeks. The enthusiasm shown by all three schools has been incredible.”

Building on this year’s success, Glenanne Hockey Club hopes to continue and expand the programme in the years ahead.

“We are very keen to keep growing the profile of hockey in local schools and to provide more children with opportunities to get involved in the sport. We look forward to continuing our partnerships with St. Mark’s SNS, Solas Chríost and St. Colmcille’s SNS and growing the programme across the local area in the future.”

The initiative forms part of Glenanne Hockey Club’s ongoing commitment to community engagement and grassroots sport development, helping introduce the next generation of players to one of Ireland’s most successful team sports.

Parents interested in getting their children involved in hockey can contact Glenanne Hockey Club’s Junior Section at juniorsection@glenannehockeyclub.com for more information on training and membership opportunities.