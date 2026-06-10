Schools turn on the style in Croker

Gaelscoil na Camóige celebrate victory in the Corn Nua camogie final against Scoil Áine Naofa

THE Cumann na mBunscol hurling and camogie finals were played in Croke Park on Monday.

There was an expectational level of skills on display with schools from Knocklyon, Clondalkin, Lucan and Palmerstown reaching the finals.

It was all smiles for Gaelscoil na Camóige, Cluain Dolcáin at GAA Headquarters when they claimed the Corn Nua and Corn UI Chearbhaill for the first time in the same year.

In the Corn Nua camogie final, Gaelscoil na Camóige overcame the challenge of Scoil Áine Naofa, Esker winning out narrowly by two points.

Grainne Ni Laoire and Lili Ni Raghallaigh netted goals for Gaelscoil na Camóige while Siomha Ni Mhurchu and Hannah Nic Carlais put in big displays for the winners.

Centre back Caragh Pluck and full back Olivia Ni Fhearaigh worked hard throughout the contest as they held out for a narrow win.

In the Corn UI Chearbhaill final, the boys from Gaelscoil na Camóige saw off their close neighbours Sacred Heart NS, Sruleen.

With only three points separating them at the finish, this contest went right down to the wire.

Finn O Gallachoir played a key role for Gaelscoil na Camóige scoring a goal and a couple of points while Joshua O Horain and Alfie O Chonnuibh worked hard throughout.

Defenders Cian Lago and James MacTomais played a key role in the win. Sacred Heart had many heroes on the day with Sean Rafferty scoring a goal and a point while Luke Costello also found the back of the Gaelscoil na Camóige net.

Cameron Creagh added a point while Jack Sullivan chipped in with three points to complete the scoring.

The defensive trio of John McQuaid, Alex McGuinness at centre back worked hard while Kyle Rooney, Flecther O’Connor and Alfie Ennis put in a good shift.

St Colmcille’s in Knocklyon reached two finals – the Corn Herald final and the Corn Bean Ui Phuirseil decider.

In the Corn Hearld, St Colmcille’s went down to Scoil San Treasa from Mount Merrion.

Darragh Ryan accounted for two goals and three points for Colmcille’s while Michael White netted two goals.

Mason Mooney and Callan Sweeney both got on the scoreboard while Darragh Ryan, Sean Rynne and Thomas Hand performed brilliantly on the day.

In the Corn Bean Ui Phuirseil camogie final, St Colmcille’s put in a solid show but in the end went down to St. Brigid’s NS, Castleknock.

Chloe Kinsella at full forward scored two goals for Colmcille’s – the second goal was very impressive as she got past the opposition defenders to guide the sliothar home.

Faye O’Mahoney was on frees and scored a point from play while Erin Byrne made some superb saves in goal and Lara Kelly was outstanding at centre back.

Blánaid King at midfield worked extremely hard and was unlucky to hit the crossbar with her goal attempt.

St Brigid’s GNS in Palmerstown reached the Corn Nua camogie final and despite a brave performance went down to Loreto NS Dalkey.

The first half of this game was well balanced with defenders Sally McGowan, Mia McKeon and Ciara Mullins putting in big displays.

Midfielder Milie Gargan was another player who worked hard at midfield while Annabell Mihai battled well.

Keeper Erin Lee pulled off a number of good blocks to keep Loreto at bay before the break.

On the restart, Millie Gargan broke through for two goals and captain Ciara Mullins pointed a free but it was not to be their day.

Scoil Áine Naofa in Esker came up just short in the Corn JMOB going down to Gaelscoil na Fuinseoige from Churchtown.

Dara McGivney was superb at cornerback for the Esker school scoring 1-1 while Harry Dunne scored 1-2 and caused problems throughout.