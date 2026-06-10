Davis U15s secure league crown

THOMAS Davis U15 camogie team were celebrating last weekend when they claimed the Division Three league title.

The Kiltipper Road side topped the group after they won six out of six with big wins over St Jude’s, Naomh Olaf, St Peregrine’s, St Sylvester’s and Naomh Mearnog this season.

This is the third year running that Davis have won the league having won Division Four last year and Division Five the year before.

They have plenty of strength in depth in their squad with defenders Andrea Devine, Siofra Maguire, Sarah Kate O’Connor and Colleen Twamley leading the way.

Forwards Sophie Smith, Daniella Ogbonna and Alanna Hayes impressed for Davis as has Abby Devlin in midfield. Sophie Carberry, Aimee Kenny and Katie Hanlon also stood out for the team. The team is now looking forward to the championship which starts in September.

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