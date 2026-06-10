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Meeting to discuss transport pressures
A briefing will discuss the concerns around the state of public transport

Meeting to discuss transport pressures

James Roulston MooneyJune 10, 2026 12:37 pm

A meeting is set to take place soon between councillors and representatives of the National Transport Authority to discuss transport in Citywest and BusConnects.

The Council will “shortly organise a dedicated briefing” for councillors with the NTA to go over BusConnects proposals affecting the Citywest area, timelimes for the implementation of these proposals and discuss current concerns about the state of public transport.

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