‘Are Ya Dancin’? Blends humour and nostalgia

“THE reaction from Tallaght audiences was unforgettable,” exclaim Helen Spring and Carol Gleeson of A Likely Story Productions.

As ‘Are Ya Dancin’?’ prepares to return to Dublin’s national stage this June, the creators of the acclaimed Irish production are keen to acknowledge one audience that played a particularly memorable part in the show’s journey: Tallaght.

‘Are Ya Dancin’?’ returns to Dublin following its sold-out 3Olympia Theatre debut in 2024, this time arriving at the iconic Gaiety Theatre from June 9 to 13.

But long before the national stage, the production found a particularly warm and enthusiastic welcome at The Civic Theatre, Tallaght, where it played both before and after the COVID pandemic as the show continued to evolve.

For the writers and cast, Tallaght remains a particularly fond chapter in the production’s story.

Helen and Carol reflect that there was warmth, energy and generosity in the response: “audiences who fully embraced the spirit of the show and weren’t

shy about letting us know it”.

It created a “really special” atmosphere, and those performances remain some of the crew’s most cherished memories.

The Civic performances also proved creatively significant. Like so many productions, ‘Are Ya Dancin?’ saw its momentum temporarily halted by Covid.

But rather than allowing the journey to stall, Helen and Carol used that unexpected pause to reflect, reshape and refine the script.

Audience response from earlier performances, including Tallaght, played an important role in informing the next evolution of the show.

The encouragement of staff at The Civic Theatre also left a lasting impression.

The team at The Civic were “incredibly supportive” of the production and “genuinely encouraging” about Helen’s and Carol’s ambition to keep pushing the show forward.

“That kind of belief means a great deal when you’re building something independently,” the writers remark.

Since forming A Likely Story Productions in 2016, Helen and Carol have steadily built the production through determination, community support and an unwavering belief in the show.

Now, with more than 10,000 audience members having seen the production, ‘Are Ya Dancin’?’ takes its biggest step yet as it helps launch the Gaiety Theatre’s summer programme.

Set during Ireland’s vibrant showband era, the production blends humour, nostalgia, live music, dancing and richly drawn characters, capturing both the glamour and the changing realities of 1960s Irish life.

Featuring a cast of almost 30 performers, including a live seven-piece band, the production has struck a powerful chord with audiences of all generations.

For Dublin audiences, and particularly those who remember the Tallaght performances, the upcoming Gaiety run offers a chance to see just how far the show has come.

‘Are You Dancin’? ‘ runs at The Gaiety Theatre from June 9 to 13, including matinee performances. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster and the Gaiety Theatre Box Office.