Podium places for Tallaght athletes

SEVERAL Tallaght athletes made the podium and secured qualification for the National Championships after they produced some very good performances at the Dublin Juvenile T&F Championships in Morton Stadium, Santry last weekend.

Indeed, Abdullahi Adeleke was in great form when topping the podium to win both the U18 100m and 200m titles with times of 11.56 and 22.70 seconds.

Thalia Quinn O’Reilly topped the podium in the U17 400m (58.83) and claimed bronze in the 200m (25.89), while Divine Olorunleke won silver in the U17 100m (13.35) and bronze in the high jump with a clearance of 1.40m, and she also finished 5th in the 200m final (27.94).

Beauty Ikpefua threw 10.12m to top the podium in the U18 shot putt, and recorded a time of 13.19 for Bronze in the U18 100m final, and she recorded a time of 27.38 for 4th in the U18 200m final, while Mason Mitchell won a brace of silver medals in the U16 100m and 200m with times of 12.21 and 23.36 (P.B.) seconds, and Matilda Porchu took silver in the U19 100m final with a time of 13.30 seconds.

Arianna Adeyemo Concannon won silver in the U13 80m final with a time of 11.64, while Alexsandra Kocmajer Wozniak finished 7th in the U12 60m final with a time of 9.54 seconds, Latisha Angel Miguel was 8th (1426) in the U15 100m final, and Leonard Deering finished 4th (53.50) in the U17 400m final.

Katriel Fernandes and Ava Dunne both qualified for the U16 200m final, finishing 6th (28.48) and 8th (28.91) respectively, and Ava Dunne also finished 5th (13.76) in the 100m final with Sofia Leithnerova in 8th (13.99), and she recorded 29.01 in her 200m heat, while Olivia McDermott finished 5th in the U15 80m hurdles final with a time of 14.77 seconds.

Jola Pearse finished 4th (14.18) in the U17 100 final and 8th (28.28) in the 200m final with Alisha Akamelu 5th (14.19) in the 100m and she recorded a time of 29.20 in the U17 200m heats.

Lilla Fabia was another to make a final, finishing 8th in the U15 200m final with a time of 28.89 seconds after clocking a faster time of 28.08 seconds in the qualifying heats, while Yusra Lawal (29.23), Mia O’Keeffe 29.24, Olivia McDermott (29.89) and Julia Bracia (30.42) all contested the 200m heats.

Katriel Fernandes finished 6th in the U16 80m hurdles final with a time of 14.05 seconds and 6th in the 200m with a time of 28.48, and Oisin Kavanagh and Sam Balfe finished 7th and 9th in the U15 100m final with times of 13.50 and 13.70 respectively, and Oisin recorded 27.16 in his 200m heat.

In the U15 100m, Mia O’Keeffe recorded a time of 14.28, Lilla Fabia 14.33, Olivia Mc Dermott 14.33, Yusra Lawal 14.47 and Julia Bracia 14.84.

Jack Niland threw 16.29 in the U14 discus final for 6th place overall, and Olivia Hunt (10.16) and Kym Flanagan (9.74) contested the U12 60m heats, while Lucy Balfe recorded 13.58 in her U13 80m heat.

A.J Carney recorded a time of 5:30.99 in the U14 1500m, while Hugo Lopez Gallego finished 9th in the U16 1500m final with a time of 4:46.61.

TAGS Sport