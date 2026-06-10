Tallaght rugby host inaugural Sevens

TALLAGHT Rugby Club hosted their inaugural Sevens youth tournament on the Dodder Valley Park pitches in Old Bawn on Sunday, June 7.

There were 20 teams in all from Tallaght, Bective, Terenure, Monkstown and other clubs playing three matches each. The festival was kicked off by rising Leinster star Josh Kenny.

The festival was organised by Tallaght youths coach Darran Conway and he’s hoping to make it a yearly event every June.

“Sevens is a great code to play in the summer and it was a real pleasure to welcome the players, parents and coaches of all these clubs up to Tallaght,” Darran said.

“It was a really fun morning but it wouldn’t have been possible to have this without all the club volunteers.

‘They had coffee and tea for the parents and then hot dogs and burgers for the players afterwards.

‘The forecast was bad but miraculously the rain held off until the final match finished. Massive thanks to all the volunteers and supporters who came out for a great morning’s rugby.”