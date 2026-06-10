The changing landscape of Clonburris

The green fields in Clonburris between the canal and train station and (inset) an artist impression of how the site will look when finished.

Clonburris is a prime example of the ever-changing landscape that exists in Dublin South West, as it has undergone an extreme transformation in the past number of years.

Located within the triangle between Lucan, Clondalkin and Liffey Valley, the 280-hectare Clonburris site once lay green and untouched, nestled away in Dublin’s countryside.

Pictured is the untouched land that was once known as Balgaddy, where, prior to the construction of the Clonburris Strategic Development Zone, several houses sat amongst farmland and unturned sod.

An artist’s rendition of the Clonburris SDZ shows the site after the completion of all works in several years’ time.

The area is no stranger to significant activity, however, as during the 18th and 19th Centuries the construction of the Grand Canal and the Great Southern and Western Railway Line cut through the area.

Labelled “one of the largest regeneration and housing opportunities in the country”, Clonburris has been under construction since March 2023, when the first new housing development began.

The beginning of development on the SDZ was marked by two projects; the construction of the first major new street “South Link Street”, and 563 new homes which cost a total of €200 million.

The overall €2.9 billion regeneration programme is set to include the construction of eight schools, 90 hectares of parks and open spaces, 12.5 kilometres of cycleways and walkways and 22,520 square metres of retail floorspace.

In terms of housing, the end goal for Clonburris SDZ is to build 9,416 homes, including 2,500 new social and affordable homes.

It is believed these homes will cater to approximately 23,000 new residents, in what will be the country’s first “sustainable urban neighbourhood.”

Substantial progress has been made since construction began on the site in 2023, with currently over 1,000 homes already occupied in the Clonburris SDZ and approximately 4,500 homes have been granted planning permission.

In April 2026, the first completed section of Stage 1B of the South Link Street was officially opened by Government Ministers and members of the SDCC.

The South Link Street, when fully developed, will see over 4,000 new houses to the south of the railway line, as well as urban centres, schools, community facilities, parks, and commercial space.

Developers are also aiming to draw the attention of businesses and large corporations to the area as it “is poised to make an important commercial contribution to the area” through the delivery of large corporate spaces.

The area is already home to many major corporations who have set up campuses nearby, including many of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies.

Years of planning and construction are predicted well into the future before all work is fully completed and the big reveal is held for what developers are calling the “new Dublin neighbourhood with the perfect balance of urban living and open nature.”

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.