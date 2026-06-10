Management company working on parking issues at apartment complex
The management company of Airton Plaza in Tallaght has assured the local authority that they are “actively managing” the parking issue that is ongoing there.
Clúid Housing has told the council that they are working on the parking problems residents have experienced at the Airton Plaza apartment complex on Belgard Road after concerns were raised about the lack of space available.
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AUTHORJames Roulston Mooney
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