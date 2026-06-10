Students crowned Money Smart Challenge winners

Grace Isere, Hakan Uysal, Ebru Cabuk and Mikheala Ocleasa with their teacher, Niamh Byrne and principal Adrian Flynn; Taylor Groark, Youth Coordinator at Bank of Ireland; Vanessa Geraghty, Manager of Bank of Ireland Lucan; and Leinster players Gus McCarthy, Rabah Slimani and Hugh Cooney

A team from Adamstown Community College in Lucan have been crowned champions of the 2026 Bank of Ireland Money Smarts Challenge.

Close to 2,000 students from secondary schools across Ireland took part in this year’s Bank of Ireland Money Smarts Challenge, comprising of four virtual events, with the Adamstown Community College team of Grace Isere, Hakan Uysal, Ebru Cabuk and Mikheala Ocleasa claiming one of the €2,000 first prizes for their school.

The four Adamstown Community College students together with their teacher Niamh Byrne were presented with the top prize at their school.

There were ten winning schools with total prize money of over €14,000 awarded.

Now in its 7th year, the Bank of Ireland Money Smarts Challenge is an all-Ireland financial literacy quiz for secondary school students. It is the end of year culmination event to the Money Smarts Programme, the free financial literacy programme that Bank of Ireland provides for secondary schools. Money Smarts Programme aims to equip students with better understanding of how to manage their finances and build positive Financial Wellbeing habits from a young age.

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