Manifold removed as BP chairman and from board

Templeogue’s Albert Manifold decried “lies” after oil giants BP removed him from his role of Chairman and seat on the board at the company.

Mr Manifold was appointed as chairman of the multinational oil company in October 2025 but was sacked only seven months later via unanimous decision due to “serious concerns” about his governance standards, oversight and conduct.

However, the Irishman who was also previously the CEO of CRH issued a statement refuting the reasoning given by the company in relation to his dismissal.

In the statement, Mr Manifold said: “I fully accept that members of the board have made their decision that I am no longer to be chairman and a director of BP.

“What I do not accept is that lies can be told about me, nor that anyone should be allowed to hide behind anonymity when commenting on my time at BP.”

Senior Independent Director at the company, Amanda Blanc had stated that Manifold had brought focus and pace into the company.

Manifold noted in his statement that he intended to provide stronger cohesion and direction, and bring more clarity and urgency in messaging and delivery as chair.

However, Blanc added that the company had come to learn of governance oversight and conduct that it deemed “unacceptable.”

Manifold retorted: “Is it possible that in my determination to drive change on costs, ⁠performance, the balance sheet and shareholder communications, I pushed hard and challenged people directly? Yes, it is.

“But there is a considerable distance between driving an organisation with urgency and the characterisation of my conduct that is now being put about…

“…I dispute entirely this characterisation of my conduct.”

A succession process for a permanent chairperson at BP will be initiated, while the role has been filled on an interim basis by Ian Tyler in the meantime.