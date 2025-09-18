‘Great day overall’ at the Joe McNally Masters 7s

Former Dublin footballer Joe McNally in St Anne’s GAA Club on Saturday. See more photos on page 68

THE Joe McNally tournament took place last weekend in St Anne’s GAA Club Bohernabreena with 13 teams taking place overall.

Templeogue Synge Street ran out as overall winners of the competition after defeating St Mark’s in the final after a particularly close game. Ger Vickery from Templeogue was awarded the Player of the Tournament for his performances throughout the competition.

The teams were split into two groups of four teams and one of five teams before the quarter final phase where local teams such as Templeogue, St Mark’s, St Kevin’s Kilian’s, Cuala and St Anne’s all managed to reach. The event was blessed with good weather ensuring a big turn out on the day.

Templeogue and St Marks appeared to be the two strongest teams in the competition on the day with Marks’ looking to retain their crown after winning the 2024 edition of the competition.

The games went on from about 11am to 4pm with food and drink organised for the players after the match in the clubhouse alongside a raffle that also took place.

Event organiser Niall Bergin touched on the day and how it all turned out.

“It was a great day overall. The best team won it, the two best teams were in the final and everything else worked a treat.

‘The weather played into our hands so overall it went really well. We couldn’t really do it without our sponsors, AIG has been a huge sponsor for us alongside Stephen Dowling and Harry Farrell.”

The event puts any money/profit generated back into the club and buys equipment for various teams throughout St Annes.

This year was no different with a plethora of different items bought. These included new goals, nets, sliothars, training bibs just to name a few, with teams all the way from adult down to nursery levels benefitting.

The club plans to continue the tradition of the Joe McNally tournament following the continued success that the event seems to have. There are already plans for the tournament to be held next year on the second weekend of September.