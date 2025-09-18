Peamount star Jess joins Scottish side Hibernian

HIBERNIAN FC have signed two high profile players from the League of Ireland women’s division this past week with Scarlett Herron of Shamrock Rovers and Jess Fitzgerald of Peamount United making the switch to Scotland.

Herron joined Shamrock Rovers from Athlone Town two years ago and has become a pivotal part of their defence. The defender made 59 appearances across all competitions and netted an impressive seven goals during that time, not bad for a central defender.

Midfielder Jess Fitzgerald is a product of Peamount United’s academy, making her breakthrough season in 2023 aged just 17.

That same season she won the league with Peamount and was also named 2023 PFA Ireland Young Player of the Year.

“Hopefully it’ll come to my favour and some experience winning trophies back with Peamount in Ireland, and playing in the Champions League.

‘It’s a good experience, so hopefully it comes to my advantage in playing. I’m a midfielder. I like to get on the ball and work defensively as well.

‘Now I’m just looking forward to getting to know the girls and trying to make connections with them” – Jess Fitzgerald speaking to Hibs media after joining.

“Scarlett is a talented defender we are excited to welcome into our squad.

‘She is powerful and gives us an extra option in a key position. “Despite her young age, she already has vast experience in the Irish league and has made a strong start to the 2025 season there, so we are naturally excited to see how she continues to develop over here in Scotland.” – Hibs Boss Grant Scott on signing Scarlett Herron

“She’s a composed, technically gifted midfielder who will offer so much to our team,” said Scott.

“She is a league winner in Ireland and has prior experience in the Champions League, and we’re confident her pedigree and experience at such a young age will only enhance our squad.” – Scott discussing the signing of Fitzgerald.