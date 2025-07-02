Great weekend for Tallaght AC

Tallaght AC athletes delivered some great performances at home and abroad last weekend.

At the National Juvenile T&F Championships in Tullamore, Dubem Amah produced a great performance to win the U18 100m title in 10.89 seconds after setting a new championship record time of 10.84 in the heats earlier in the day, while Brendan Solarin recorded a new personal best leap of 6.43m for silver in the U18 long jump.

Abdullahi Adeleke won bronze in the U17 100m with a time of 11.52 seconds, while Leonard Deering recorded a new personal best time of 2:01.71 for bronze in the U16 800m final.

Others who competed very well at the juvenile championships included Mason Mitchell who recorded a new personal best time of 12.01 in the U15 100m and 5.45m in the long jump, Khalad Kourrini who finished 5th in the U19 800m with a time of 1:56.90, Brianna Dwyer Carty and Matilda Porcu who progressed from the heats of U18 100m to the final where they finished 5th and 7th respectively, and Damiola Pearse recorded a time of 13.38 in her heat.

In the heats of the U19 girls 100m Joanna Shodipo recorded a time of 13.22, Amaya Mitchell 13.62, and Emani Asogba 14.08, while Dean Nolan recorded a time of 54.64 when 5th in his U19 boys 400m heat.

Elsewhere, at the European Athletics Team Championships in Maribor, Solvenia, Sean Aigboboh and Israel Olatunde where instrumental in setting another new National record when they combined with Marcus Lawlor (Clonliffe Harriers A.C.) and Michael Farrelly to finish second overall in the 4X100m relay with a time of 38.88 seconds, with T.A.C. coach Daniel Kilgallon at the helm as the team coach and manager.

Earlier in the week, at the Dublin Graded T&F meet in Santry, Margaret Hayden won the women’s hammer contest with a throw of 59.83m, while Alanna Wade recorded a throw of 6.54m in her first shot putt contest.