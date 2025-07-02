Youth cycling racing is coming to Corkagh Park

THE local club, Lucan Cycling Road Club, is bringing youth cycle racing to Corkagh Park.

The event will be run on a purpose built circuit adjacent to the Naas Road. Racing will take place on Saturday, July 12 from 10am to 1pm and will cater for boys and girls in categories U10, U12, U14 and U16, who hold a Cycling Ireland racing licence.

Formed in 1985 the club has existed for several decades and now sits strong with around 180 members.

The club offers competitive racing as well as more leisurely cycles catering for all needs and wants.

Members can compete in various age categories which stretch all the way from U16s to Masters and take part in a variety of disciplines such as road racing, track racing and many others.

Cyclocross is one of the newest disciplines that the club has provided.

Skinny tyres, mud, short, sharp off-road racing, with hurdles, obstacles and intense, close racing.

That’s cyclocross, a form of off-road racing that predates mountain biking by decades. It’s also one of the most accessible forms of cycle sport with racing for everyone from young kids to grandmothers.

The National & Leinster Cyclocross Series takes place in Autumn and Winter of each year.

Youth officer Austin O’Hagan encouraged people to attend the race in Corkagh Park on July 12.

“Cycling and racing is for all ages and abilities.

‘Some of our young riders started off learning bike handling skills in the last few years and have gone on to race and represent Leinster, in Ràs Mumhan, one of Ireland’s most difficult stage races, and Ireland, in the Nations Cup in the Czech Republic.

‘Save the date, 12 th July at 10am in Corkagh Park. Come along, you might just love it.”

Information regarding joining the club will be provided by club reps attending the race.

Information can also be found by emailing the club at lucanbeginners@gmail.com.