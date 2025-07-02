Templeogue players in Ireland squad

Members of Templeogue Basketball Club who were in the Ireland U17 squad

THE Home Nations Tournament took place in Cardiff last weekend and saw the men and women’s Irish U17 squad travel to face England, Scotland and Wales. Templeogue had seven representatives in total across the men’s and women’s teams.

Wilfried Omorusi, John Murphy and Aaron Carberry would line out for the U17 men’s while Katie Behan (Captain), Éabha Booth, Grace Miley and Sophie Gallagher would represent the club on the women’s team.

The boys managed to beat Wales 68-38 and overcame the Scots 92-81. Unfortunately they would not be able to get past the English with a strong performance by the Irish unable to stop their opposition breaking away in the final quarter and winning 86-68.

The girls managed the exact same, overcoming Scotland and Wales also, 62-50 and 115-19 respectively.

Unfortunately they too would be unable to defeat England.

A razor close game would see them be on the wrong end of a 53-47 scoreline.

Ireland had been winning at halftime but were unable to hold on to the lead.

Overall a 2nd place finish for both teams was a strong result for Ireland, particularly for the members of Templeogue BC.

Wilfried Omorusi was awarded a place on the tournament All Star list and was voted MVP of the Irish boys team while Katie Behan also made the girls All Star team and was voted MVP of the Irish girls squad.

A massive achievement for Templeogue who are very proud of all of their members involved with the tournament.