Greater Dublin Drainage Project will provide essential treatment capacity

Drainage project will enhance the development potential of Dublin and parts of the surrounding counties

THE Greater Dublin Drainage Project, which is set to be approved and provide essential treatment capacity for half a million people, is urgently needed to “unlock housing delivery”, according to Chambers Ireland.

The business advocacy group welcomes the decision by An Coimisiún Pleanála to approve the Greater Dublin Drainage Project, a critical piece of national infrastructure that will provide essential wastewater treatment capacity for the equivalent of half a million people across north Dublin, Meath and Kildare.

It will also enhance the development potential of Dublin and parts of the surrounding counties by delivering new infrastructure that eases pressure on the existing wastewater network.

Ian Talbot, Chief Executive of Chambers Ireland said: “The Greater Dublin Drainage Project is a keystone investment for the State and is an example of the essential large-scale projects so urgently required to unlock housing delivery and enable the State to grow sustainably and competitively.

“Chambers Ireland recognises the importance of long-term planning and investment in core infrastructure. The delivery of this and other delayed critical infrastructure projects is vital to ensure that Ireland remains an attractive place to live, work and invest.”