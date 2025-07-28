Search
Greater Dublin Drainage Project will provide essential treatment capacity
Drainage project will enhance the development potential of Dublin and parts of the surrounding counties

Greater Dublin Drainage Project will provide essential treatment capacity

Maurice GarveyJuly 28, 2025 9:30 am

THE Greater Dublin Drainage Project, which is set to be approved and provide essential treatment capacity for half a million people, is urgently needed to “unlock housing delivery”, according to Chambers Ireland.

The business advocacy group welcomes the decision by An Coimisiún Pleanála to approve the Greater Dublin Drainage Project, a critical piece of national infrastructure that will provide essential wastewater treatment capacity for the equivalent of half a million people across north Dublin, Meath and Kildare.

It will also enhance the development potential of Dublin and parts of the surrounding counties by delivering new infrastructure that eases pressure on the existing wastewater network.

Ian Talbot, Chief Executive of Chambers Ireland said: “The Greater Dublin Drainage Project is a keystone investment for the State and is an example of the essential large-scale projects so urgently required to unlock housing delivery and enable the State to grow sustainably and competitively.

“Chambers Ireland recognises the importance of long-term planning and investment in core infrastructure. The delivery of this and other delayed critical infrastructure projects is vital to ensure that Ireland remains an attractive place to live, work and invest.”

Read More


Peamount Healthcare picks up prestigious Gold Award

Business

Peamount Healthcare has been awarded the prestigious Gold Award by the Irish Heart Foundation, recognising its outstanding efforts to promote heart-healthy food...

Special milestone marked for staff at Clayton Hotel

Business

As part of the celebrations for 20 years of the Clayton Hotel Liffey Valley, another special milestone was marked for their staff...

Coyne Solicitors awarded Dublin’s Property Law Firm of the Year

Business

Lucan-based Coyne Solicitors are ready for growth as the company was awarded Dublin’s Property Law Firm of the Year at the Irish...

3Cooks win best event caterer title at key award ceremony

Business

A business founded by two Tallaght natives earned the title of ‘Best Event Caterer for under 100 guests’ at a key award...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST