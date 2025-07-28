Search
Permission is granted for new 3G all-weather pitch at St Mary’s Club

William O ConnorJuly 28, 2025 9:30 am

ST MARY’S GAA Club have had permission approved for a new 3G all-weather pitch.

The Saggart club’s plans include works replacement of existing grass football pitch with a synthetic grass 3G all-weather pitch to a maximum size of 139m x 87m.

Proposals include the reprofiling of the ground level in order to achieve a more level playing surface encompassing the increase in levels in parts of the pitch by up to one metre.

There will also be the installation of a perimeter weld mesh fence of varying heights 1.2m-3.0m, relocated ball-stop netting and posts behind goals.

All related hard and soft landscape works including extended spectators’ area, goal storage area and soft landscaping and all ancillary works.

