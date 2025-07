“Nothing has been done” to prevent the erosion of the once-thriving commercial area in Ballyfermot village centre.

That’s according to Cllr Vincent Jackson (Ind) who has called on the council to make use of opportunities afforded by the coming Bus Connects project “for some prescient improvements in the area”.

We are using cookies to give you the best experience on our website. You can find out more about which cookies we are using or switch them off in settings . Accept