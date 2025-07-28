Search
We top the skin cancer charts, so should sunbeds be banned?
Science is clear and unforgiving about sunbeds

Alessia MicalizziJuly 28, 2025 9:51 am

A Tallaght tanning salon still holds the record of being ‘the largest in Europe’ while the Government is exploring the possibility of banning commercial sunbeds.

The announcement has come following a report published earlier this month by the Institute of Public Health (IPH) that recommended the ban to reduce skin cancer in Ireland.

