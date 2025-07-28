Together in Commune exhibition marks a decisive moment for Rua Red

“RUA Red’s commitment to community building is at the heart of its curatorial programme, public engagement, and studio residency model,” remarks Marysia Więckiewicz, curator of ‘Together in Commune’, the first exhibition of Rua Red’s Studio Programme.

The exhibition features work by Rua Red’s current resident studio artists: David Beattie, Ala Buisir, Cecilia Bullo, Pauline Cummins, Lauren Kelly, Maria McKinney, and Fiona Whelan.

This exhibition marks a decisive moment for Rua Red, highlighting the depth and breadth of the practices nurtured and supported within their walls.

Working closely with the curator in the months leading up to the exhibition, each artist presents work that reflects their individual practice while collectively exploring themes central to socially engaged contemporary art.

Associated events include ‘Urban Talismans’ with Cecilia Bullo on September 6, ‘Part of the Fabric’ with Ala Buisir on July 26, August 9, and August 23, and the curator tour with Marysia on July 19.

‘Urban Talismans’ explores the creation of sculptural talismans and garlands as gestures of protection, healing, and connection.

‘Part of the Fabric’ invites migrant and/or second-generation communities to take part in a one-day workshop exploring collective and archival ancestry through a guided sublimation printing process.

Join curator Marysia for a walk-around gallery tour of ‘Together in Commune’ as she explores the processes of research, dialogue, experimentation, and collective exchange that unfold within the artists’ studio.

Other events to keep an eye out for include ‘Visualising your Practice as Process and Method’ with Fiona Whelan on July 18 and August 22, and ‘In Conversation’ with Fiona Whelan and Ciaran Smyth on September 5.

‘Visualising your Practice’ invites artists to engage in a reflective one-day workshop to explore the methodological and processual features of their practice as an artist.

In the ‘In Conversation’ event, Fiona will reflect on the content and process of making ‘The River’.

‘The River’ is a large-scale visual mapping of the processual features of her arts practice which engages with systemic power relations and inequalities through long-term collaborations.

Finally, two more events associated with ‘Together in Commune’ are ‘Contribute to Teagasc Research’ with Maria McKinney and ‘Along the Camac’, both from August 1 to 8.

Booking is available on Eventbrite; please visit ruared for more information.