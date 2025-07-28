Search
Two-storey modular school building approved at St Ronan’s
An artist’s impression of the plans for St Ronan’s

Ellen GoughJuly 28, 2025 9:57 am

PERMISSION has been granted for a new two-storey modular school building at St Ronan’s National School, Deansrath in Clondalkin.

The Board of Management of St Ronan’s secured permission for the demolition of six existing single-storey pre-fabricated buildings and construction of a new two-storey modular school building.

The building will include six mainstream classrooms, four Special Educational Needs (SEN) classrooms and nine SET rooms.

The plans include the provision of a timber-fenced sensory garden (100 sqm), a mesh-fenced soft play area (200 sqm), enhanced bicycle parking, revised car parking layout, to provide 34 car park spaces, three additional accessible parking bays, EV charging points, and designated drop-off areas, widening of the existing vehicular entrance and all associated site development works.

