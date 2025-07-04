Green light for three new pipelines at Grange Castle

Gas Networks Ireland was granted permission to construct three new gas pipelines in Grange Castle Business Park, at the Microsoft Data Centre and the Greener Ideas power plant.

The permission was granted by the Commission for Regulation of Utilities (CRU) on Thursday, June 19, subject to conditions.

CRU required that the pipelines are designed and constructed in accordance with Irish standards, with compliance to be confirmed after construction too by Gas Network Ireland (GNI).

GNI must ensure that the pipelines will be developed while respecting the environment as much as outlined in the Environmental Impact Assessment report and other associated documents, including the implementation of mitigation measures that have been proposed.

GNI must also carry the works in accordance with technical reports made by consultants Long and O’Donnell’s and Roughan and O’Donovan, and the Flood Risk Review.

The pipelines must be constructed within 24 months by the day of CRU’s decision. The decision is available on CRU website, and it may be subject to judicial review.

For more information on the review mechanism, visit Citizeninformation.