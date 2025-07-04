Search
Handbag full of needles found hanging on a school fence
The bag found during the clean-up, (Right)The needles in the bag

Handbag full of needles found hanging on a school fence

Alessia MicalizziJuly 4, 2025 10:21 am

A school principal was “shocked” as a handbag full of needles was found hanging on the school fence during a community clean-up.

During their Tidy Towns route on Wednesday, June 25, Tallaght Community Council found a bag full of drugs-related material by St Dominic’s National School.

“I’m shocked to hear that drug use is happening so close to our kids. We have 400 students enrolled, it is obviously very concerning,” said St Dominic’s NS Principal Séamus Vaughan.

He said he wasn’t aware of any drug-related danger in the immediate surroundings of his school, but that he will join TCC in their call for a “greater effort to take care of the area around the Charles O’Toole Bridge.”

“This comes weeks after finding needles at the PTSB bank and in the flowerbed on Main Street,” said TCC in a statement.

“It corresponds exactly with the areas we have been calling out as a hot spot for drug-dealing and drugs misuse in recent months.

“To date, the confidential drugs poster campaign we requested has not happened, we have been unable to get a meeting with the Gardai, or get any response from the Housing team in SDCC.”

Following the findings, TCC contacted all relevant authorities again, including Garda representatives, local TDs and councillors, Government departments and SDCC management.

“To say that the community feels utterly ignored is putting it mildly,” the voluntary group wrote.

TCC who mentioned specific housing estates in the village where tenants have serious addiction issues, said the perception that it’s only about one individual is “way off beam.”

“The same group gather and loiter around New Bancroft and Village Green every day,” they concluded, calling for urgent action to address such anti-social behaviour while providing the right support to the community.

Read More


Turnaround time for county council housing at an average time of 22 weeks

News

The average turnaround time for council housing in between tenants is just short of 23 weeks. That’s according to South Dublin County...

Citywest Hotel sale for €148m to State angers local residents

News

South Dublin councillors have called on the government to guarantee that the pool and gym facilities at the Citywest Hotel remain open...

Difficulties in recruiting school traffic wardens causes problems

News

Only six school traffic wardens have been recruited across South Dublin to replace 15 wardens that have retired or are due to...

Coach dilemma for pupils and parents of Rathcoole school

News

Pupils at a Rathcoole school are set to lose their school bus service as they move into new temporary accommodation. Rathcoole Educate...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST