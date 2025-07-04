Family seeks justice for the tragic shooting of their son 16 years ago

Terry Delany holding a photo of his son Robert who was shot looking out his window

The family of a young father-of-two who was shot in the face 16 years ago are continuing their search for justice.

Terry Delany is the father of Robert Delany, a young postman who was shot while looking out his window in 2008.

He continues to work to keep the case of his son’s tragic shooting in the public’s mind, in an effort to hopefully solve it once and for all.

Robert was shot in the face while looking out of his Russell Rise apartment window in response to an intercom call at 6.30am on October 24, 2008.

It’s believed the former postman, who was 28 at the time, had been targeted in retaliation for intervening in a row in a pub some time earlier.

He has spent the last 16 years in a vegetative state, with “no chance” of recovery, Terry told The Echo.

“His injuries are so extensive, there’s no prospect of recovery at all,” he said.

He and his wife Noeleen visit their son almost every day at Peamount Hospital, a residential care facility in Newcastle.

The family recently took part in a three-part podcast called ‘This is Robert’, which re-examined the facts of the terrible shooting and examined the impact it has had on his family over the years, including his daughters.

“The girls were very young at the time,” Terry explained.

“They’re now young women; Megan is 23 and Katie’s 18. It’s about how life has moved on for them, how it has affected them and so on.

“It was very difficult to relive for the girls and for Sinead (Robert’s sister), but it had to be done for the pursuit of justice,” he said.

Gardaí believe that the gunman who carried out the attack, Daniel Gaynor (who himself was shot dead in 2010), carried out the attack on behalf of a former IRA member.

“The focus recently has been very much on the people who organised and paid to have the attack carried out,” Terry said.

Terry also set up a website –innocentvictimsofviolence.ie – which serves as an archive for all media coverage of his son’s case, and to keep the case out there, as it has never been solved.

“It serves a purpose in the sense of it just gets the case back out there,” he said.

For further information on the Delany family’s campaign visit innocentvictimsofviolence or call Tallaght Garda Station on 6666000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 if you have any information relating to this case.