Siblings shine with silver and bronze in international contests

Three sibling gymnasts from local clubs made Dublin and Ireland proud at international competitions in the past months.

James (17) and Matthew (14) Hickey who train with Phoenix Gymnastics in Park West represented Ireland at the Luxembourg Open Internation in April, with James deciding to compete at Senior level a year early.

He brought home a Bronze medal on Pommel Horse and a Bronze medal on Parallel Bars.

Later in May, in the national championships, he became the youngest ever Senior champion.

Matthew won Gold on Pommel Horse in his first year as a Junior and also reached the High Bar final.

Their younger sister Roisín (13), who trains with Excel Gymnastics in Cherry Orchard, competed twice for the Ireland Junior Team, starting with her first Junior International competition in Norway in April.

She gained the third place of All Around and won Silver both on Floor and Bars.

In June, she represented Ireland in Slovenia, where she went up by one place in the All Around and qualified for all four finals, where she won a Silver medal on Balance Beam.

In the Irish Junior Team competition, her overall strong scores hugely contributed to the team being first.

The family lives in the southside and are on the road seven days a week juggling between homework and training.

According to proud dad Odhran, they all enjoy it and none of them is thinking to stop soon.

“More exciting times are coming,” commented Odhran. “In recent months, they have been busy trialling for other international events later in the year.”