Greenhills all-weather pitch approved despite protests

WATCH:

Plans for Greenhills Park synthetic all-weather 3G pitch were approved by councillors in a vote on Monday afternoon.

20 councillors voted in favour with 15 going against the proposal and three abstaining.

The proposal to construct a new pitch, along with perimeter fencing, six floodlighting columns and a single-storey pavilion with team changing rooms and storage area in the park within the townlands of Greenhills and Limekiln Farm is part of the €9.35m programme to deliver all-weather pitches across the county.

It is intended to provide high-quality sports facilities for residents and clubs in the local area.

Outside the council chambers, a protest to ‘Save the Greenhills Park’ took place and issues such as light pollution and the status of the green area as community space noted.

There were 839 submissions received by the council online and by post in relation to the public consultation on the pitch in the months of September and October 2025.

An Ecological Impact Assessment Determination Request was requested by Greenhills Park residents in an appeal made to An Coimisiún Pleanála in October 2025.

However, EIA and a Natura Impact Statement were deemed not to be necessary in April, and the proposal was brought to elected members.