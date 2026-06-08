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Controversial Tallaght Village Enhancement Scheme approved
The Tallaght Village Enhancement Scheme was approved after months of heated debate (Inset) An artist impression

Controversial Tallaght Village Enhancement Scheme approved

James Roulston MooneyJune 8, 2026 6:41 pm

Councillors have accepted the Part 8 plans for the Tallaght Village Enhancement Scheme after months of heated debate.

22 voted in favour, 12 voted against and two abstained as the Part 8 passed with the amendments proposed in the Chief Executive’s report.

The enhancement scheme has been a hot topic in recent months as residents, businessowners and more weighed in with their thoughts on the controversial proposals related to the village’s Main Street.

The removal of parking spaces for residents, introduction of a bus gate and changes to traffic in the area were some of the loudest concerns raised throughout the process, and some were present in the gallery while the vote was called out.

A petition with over 1,700 names attached to it opposing the changes was passed on to the council by a group representing residents and businessowners.

Councillors Britto Pereppadan, Paddy Holohan and Dean Donnelly were among those opposed to it.

Councillor Brian Lawlor also noted that the majority of correspondence he received over the topic were against the changes.

South Dublin County Council Director of Planning and Transport Eoin Burke stated: “These are the tradeoffs to a village centre that works better for everyone.”

Six councillors of Tallaght Central and Tallaght South introduced an amendment late on to call for further consultation with residents and businesses during detailed design to address their concerns, from parking to disability services “where possible.”

These councillors were Councillor Louise Dunne, Councillor Mick Duff, Councillor Kay Keane, Councillor Adam Smyth and Councillor Niamh Whelan.

Cllr Spear said: “The whole look and feel of the village is going to be improved.”

The council hope to deliver the scheme in tandem with the BusConnects works to be carried out in the village and acquire a contractor to begin works on enhancements in Q1 2027.

The National Transport Authority had raised concerns with the council through a submission during the Part 8’s public consultation period about the lack of reference to their incoming project – SDCC Road Maintenance Senior Engineer Gary Walsh and Chief Executive Colm Ward noted that amendments were made following the submission and that the NTA are satisfied with these changes.

The Tallaght to City Centre Core Bus Corridor received planning permission back in October 2024 from An Comisiún Pleanála and the first contract was awarded for works last summer.

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