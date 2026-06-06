Hundreds rally in Tallaght against village enhancement scheme

WATCH:

Hundreds of protesters against the Tallaght Village Enhancement Scheme gathered on Main Street on Saturday afternoon from 12:30pm.

Despite poor weather, over 300 residents (according to a local source), businessowners and other supporters took part in the demonstration.

The removal of parking spaces on the street, introduction of a bus gate and impact on fooftall were among the concerns of the group.

Resident Paul Kelly said: “It would be a major inconvenience to residents and disastrous for commerce.”

A petition against the scheme with more than 1500 signatures was handed over to the council after the presentation.

South Dublin County Council are due to vote on Monday on whether they will advance with the Part 8 for the scheme as it stands, in what is expected to be a contentious topic in council chambers.

One local businessowner noted that enhancements were welcome but that more consultation is needed for a more universally accepted plan.

“I think they’re trying to solve a problem that doesn’t exist.”