“I NEVER set out to write a book; it was more an accident that it happened,” explains new Clondalkin author Jennifer Morris.

Originally from Foxrock and now a married mam with three teenagers, Jennifer has had her “fair share of troubles” over the first 35 years of her life.

Her memoir is a “heartfelt journey” through pain, faith and profound spiritual awakening.

What began as writing to release old wounds grew into a powerful story of two intertwined paths: healing her body and mind, and reconnecting with her soul. Along the way, Jennifer encountered “guardian angels and archangels” like Michael, Gabriel, Uriel, Zadkiel, and many more who came with signs, guidance, and protection during her darkest moments.

Visits from Padre Pio and the “gentle presence” of Our Lady brought comfort when fear and trauma threatened to overwhelm her.

Through vivid spiritual battles, deep losses, and the healing power of plant medicine, Jennifer discovered that true peace begins with loving yourself.

‘The Light Within the Wound’ offers hope and courage to anyone searching for light in their own struggles, reminding us all that we are never alone and that “angels walk with us”.

Jennifer started by jotting down her memoirs, which she was told was a “great way to heal past wounds”.

By the time she was finished, she realised that someone, somewhere might find some healing from reading her story, and so, as a leap of faith, she sent her writings (in their raw format) to Pegasus Publishers.

They immediately offered her a contract to have it published. Jennifer reflects that “exposing myself and my life to the world can be very overwhelming, and to be 100% honest, I never thought the publishers would be interested.”

Jennifer’s favourite part of this book was reliving her past experiences; “it has been amazing to see what a changed person I have become.”

The main issue when writing this memoir was to try and put everything in order and not to forget certain details; she was able to write everything down as if she were an outsider looking in on her life.

Jennifer would like to thank her husband William for his support, acceptance, and love; and her friends Louise Crowe, Ruth Collander, and Ciara Dempsey for proofreading her manuscript and offering feedback.

‘The Light Within the Wound’ is currently available to purchase through pegasuspublishers.