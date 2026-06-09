Speeding concerns will be reduced with the help of school programme

The safe routes programme will be rolled out close to Glenasmole National School

A high-speed rural road treatment will be introduced outside Glensamole National School under the Safe Routes to School Programme, to enhance the safety and wellbeing of students in attendance.

This programme is operated by An Taisce and funded by the National Transport Authority to ensure the safety of students attending rural schools such as Glenasmole NS.

The SRTS Programme aims to provide “front of school” treatments which enhance access to school grounds and create a safe space for students at the front of school.

Following consultation with the school principal, a number of treatments have been assigned to the school by the council.

Signage will be put in place along roads to warn drivers they are entering a school zone, which will also act as a “gate”.

Road markings, in the form of “School Zone” signs and coloured circles or rondels will also be placed on the road leading up to the school to ensure driver safety awareness.

Pencil bollards placed at the front of the school will function as a safety precaution in the area where cars pull in, to ensure there is a barrier between students and traffic.

These bollards will also provide a safe space for children to exit the school gate at the end of the day when traffic is at its heaviest.

There is also a proposal submitted for the construction of a high friction surface to slow vehicles down which will read “School/Scoil” in the same area as the “School Zone” signage.

The construction of these signs and road markings is set to begin in the coming months.

Councillor Alan Edge welcomed these works and referred to the daily traffic related issues that the school faces, such as speeding and difficult road layout, which will be reduced following the completion of these plans.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme

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