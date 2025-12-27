Greenhills Community College filled with festive cheer

The canteen of Greenhills Community College was filled with festive cheer last Wednesday as students staff families and primary school students from The Holy Spirit gathered for the school’s annual Christmas Market Day.

Visitors enjoyed stalls run by students, homemade bakes, craft stands, and games.

A raffle and prize draw were held by the parent’s association.

Several students were recognised for their contributions and achievements.

Prize Winners Included:

First: Jason (1st Year student) – overall winner for his fantastic sustainable and creative product,

Joint Second: Leo (TY student) & Joshua (6th LCA student) and

Third: Tyler and Keelan (TY students)

One of the highlights of the day was Calum, a third-year student, who dressed up as a cheerful Christmas elf. Stationed beside Santa’s grotto, Calum helped welcome excited pupils and families, posing for photos and adding plenty of holiday magic to the occasion.

The event was a wonderful success thanks to Ms Leahy who organises it every year.

This year’s Christmas Fair was a memorable way to begin the holiday celebrations.