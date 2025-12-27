Beyond the Back Garden showcases Irish home designs

“I WANTED to celebrate the work we’ve done over the last 30 years,” explains Orwood Park-born (now based in Wexford) architect Joe Fallon regarding his new book.

‘Beyond the Back Garden’ is a stunning new hardcover book showcasing three decades of exceptional Irish home design, from creative extensions to striking one-off houses across Ireland.

Compiled by Joe Fallon, this book features 270 pages filled with captivating photographs, detailed floor plans, and behind-the-scenes insights into the architecture, craftsmanship, and imagination that have transformed Irish homes.

Since its release, ‘Beyond the Back Garden’ has made an immediate impact by debuting at number 8 on the Irish Top Sellers list for Hardback Non-Fiction.

More than just a visual journey, the book also serves a meaningful purpose: all proceeds support Our Lady’s Hospice & Care Services, which provides compassionate care to patients and families.

As of writing, 700 copies alone have been sold in the past week, but “we really need a high-end distributor to partner up with to drive it on,” according to Joe.

Architectural Design has a “very active” media campaign in operation, with the Sunday Times featuring it in its Stocking filler magazine coming out at the end of November.

Joe remarks that his personal favourite design that he has done, which is not included in the book, is a serenity garden for past members of St. Jude’s GAA club in memory of his late brother.

He is also considering writing a play and is hoping to stage it early next year; the story is a comedy focusing on a day in the life of an architect’s office, with a similar style and tone to ‘The Office’.

Joe would like to thank his staff, graduate architect Jack Murphy, Kate Byrne, KPW Printers, the clients who allowed him to return and take photos of their home designs, and Rachel from buythebook.ie for helping make this book possible.

He cites buythebook.ie as a “fantastic” support for self-publishers such as himself.

‘Beyond the Back Garden’ is dedicated to Joe’s late father, John, and late brother, Michael.

He would also like to thank his mother, Anne, for being a “great” support and SDCC mayor Pamela Kearns for launching the book on October 29 in St Jude’s GAA club.

‘Beyond the Back Garden’ can be bought on buythebook.ie for anyone who would like to get a copy.