New Frontiers aiming for €6m in funding and creating 35 jobs

THE New Frontiers Phase 2 program is aiming for €6 million in funding and the creation of over 35 jobs as part of their post-graduation goals.

Up to 14 innovative entrepreneurs have successfully completed Phase 2 of the programme at the Synergy Centre, TU Dublin Tallaght.

These founders are now gearing up to secure significant investment and create new jobs as they bring their cutting-edge solutions to market.

The cohort represents a diverse range of sectors—from AI-powered platforms revolutionizing education, HR, and security, to biotechnology advancing equine genetics, sustainable materials transforming waste into design-ready composites, and wellness solutions supporting families during pregnancy.

It also includes consumer innovations such as premium men’s haircare, sparkling electrolyte drinks, and hands-free dog leashes, alongside family-friendly gaming experiences designed to bring people together and encourage time away from screens.

The cohort is collectively aiming to secure €6 million in investment over the next 12 months, drawing support from Local Enterprise Offices, Enterprise Ireland’s Pre-Seed Start Fund, angel investors, and venture capital firms.

Notably, half of the participants are already engaged in discussions with potential funders.

The graduation ceremony this week marked the culmination of six months of intensive work by the entrepreneurs.

Entrepreneurs competed in two flagship competitions, with winners announced during the ceremony.

The ‘Most Engaged Entrepreneur Stand’ prize was awarded to Owen Murray of URhired, for his exceptional friendliness and engagement at the stand, where he showcased his e-learning platform acting as an Interview co-pilot—helping neurodivergent job seekers.

Anna Malsam of Hytropics was the winner of the South Dublin Local Enterprise Office €1,000 cash award, presented by Peter Connolly, Acting Head of Enterprise with South Dublin LEO.

Peter highlighted that the LEO remains a constant resource for new businesses and start-ups, actively seeking opportunities to engage and support them wherever possible.

Next, the Resolve Partners winner was announced with Conor Fay of Forest Living winning the ‘Funding prep’ mentoring sessions.

Forest Living is a circular materials company transforming sawdust into durable, design-ready composites—replacing fossil resins with bio-binders for healthier interiors, reduced waste, and scalable local supply chains.

The Philip Lee “Invest Start” award was presented to Manmeet Abroll for his venture, The Source – an AI-powered platform that transforms complex business planning into a seamless, investor-ready process.

Majella Murphy of Furthr, chair of the pitching panel, shared her feedback using the ‘three stars and a wish’ approach—praising the entrepreneurs’ evident passion, the clarity of their pitches, and the strength of their value propositions, while expressing one key wish: to keep the customer as their guiding north star.

Over the past six months, the entrepreneurs have delivered impressive milestones, including successful product launches, securing B2B customers, and generating significant revenue—one company surpassing €150,000.

Several brands gained national media attention with features in The Irish Times and The Irish Independent.

Others completed IP roadmaps, built production-ready prototypes, and tested products with over 150 players, while advancing go-to-market strategies.

Partnerships and traction were evident, with pilot schemes established, strategic collaborations signed across Europe and North America, and listings secured with leading retailers like Wholefoods Ireland.

If you have an innovative, knowledge-driven, or technology-focused business idea, consider applying for a spot in the 2026 New Frontiers Programme via NewFrontiers@TUDublin.ie.