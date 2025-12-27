Search
Decison welcomed for accelerating infrastructure taskforce recommendations
Daily gridlock on Dublin’s street’s like the M50 will get worse

Maurice GarveyDecember 27, 2025 4:50 pm

PLANS by the Irish Government to remove barriers to delivering vital infrastructure projects has been welcomed by Dublin Chamber.

Mary Rose Burke, Dublin Chamber CEO said: “We welcome the Government’s decision to implement the Accelerating Infrastructure Taskforce recommendations, speeding up planning decisions across multiple agencies and introducing long-overdue limits on judicial reviews that serve to stall the delivery of vital public infrastructure and housing at considerable cost to the Exchequer.”

Ms Burke warned that unless changes are implemented “in full and with urgency, activity in Dublin will grind to a halt.”

“Without vital projects such as Metrolink, DART+ and LUAS extensions, the daily gridlock on Dublin’s streets will only get worse.

‘Without water and wastewater and better grid connections, as well as more public transport, the housing to meet the needs of Dublin’s growing population will not be built.”

Dublin Chamber believes this sends a strong signal to investors, employers and residents that Ireland is serious about building the infrastructure a growing, modern capital city urgently needs.

With the right reforms in place, projects stuck in the planning process can finally progress. This will support economic growth, improve quality of life, and restore much-needed confidence in the Government’s ability to deliver.

Dublin Chamber now urges swift and transparent implementation. Legislative changes such as the Civil Reform Bill and the Critical Infrastructure Bill must be backed by robust timelines, multi-annual funding and coordinated delivery across Government.

