Volunteers Ray and Opeyemi honoured

Tallaght local Ray Hurley has been honoured with the Environmental and Animal Care award at the national Volunteer Ireland Awards, while Rathfarnham-based Opeyemi Elizabeth Adesanya took home the Volunteer Manager of the Year award.

The awards, which took place in Dublin on Saturday celebrate Ireland’s outstanding volunteers.

For more than 60 years, Ray Hurley has been found behind the wheel of the Irish Blue Cross’ mobile ambulance.

Ray’s role involves welcoming animals and their humans, preparing paperwork, assisting vets and providing warmth and reassurance to worried patients. His role extends far beyond logistics; he brings humanity to every interaction and calm leadership to every clinic.

He transforms what might otherwise be a stressful visit into a comforting and positive experience.

For many who use the mobile clinics, their pets are cherished family members, and Ray’s presence provides reassurance, understanding, and compassion when they need it most.

Over the decades, Ray has seen everything, from rabbits and lizards to hens, horses, and snakes.

Opeyemi Elizabeth Adesanya is the volunteer HR Manager at Aphasia Ireland and has transformed volunteer management through audits and structured processes.

Her leadership fosters clarity, engagement, and retention.

From the moment she joined, Elizabeth recognised the importance of understanding and supporting the people who make the organisation possible, its volunteers.

By prioritising kindness and professionalism, she creates an environment where volunteers feel valued, heard, and motivated to support people with aphasia.

Commenting at the event, Tricia Nolan, South Dublin Volunteer Centre Manager said “Ray is the perfect example of so many volunteers across the country who play a critical and often unseen role in our society.

‘We also know how important it is to have strong support for volunteers and it’s great to see Elizabeth getting recognition for this important role. We are so lucky to have volunteers like Ray and Elizabeth in South Dublin.

‘I’d like to congratulate them both along with all of this year’s nominees for making such an important contribution to our communities.”

The Volunteer Ireland Awards are the national awards for volunteering in Ireland and shine a light on the ordinary people doing extraordinary things in our communities every day.

Linda Moore, a volunteer with Cú Chulainn Blood Bikes from Co Monaghan, was named Ireland’s Volunteer of the Year at the awards along with eleven category winners.

The 2025 Volunteer Ireland Awards are made possible thanks to support from the Department of Rural and Community Development and the Gaeltacht and award partner Healthy Ireland.

Minister of State at the Department of Rural and Community Development and the Gaeltacht with special responsibility for Community Development and Charities, Jerry Buttimer T.D. said “I want to congratulate Linda on being awarded Volunteer of the Year 2025.

‘Volunteers like Linda are the backbone of Irish society – giving their time, energy, and compassion selflessly to strengthen communities across Ireland.

‘Her dedication reflects the very best of who we are as a nation. Congratulations to Linda, and indeed to all of the nominees for their outstanding contributions and service”

Minister of State for Public Health, Wellbeing and the National Drugs Strategy, Jennifer Murnane O’Connor T.D., said “I am delighted on behalf of Healthy Ireland to congratulate all of this year’s winners, and would like to take this opportunity to thank all of those who give their time, skills and talents so selflessly, for the benefit of others.

‘Not only does their work enrich the communities in which they live, it also helps to inspire others around them to become the next generation of volunteers and to be part of something bigger.

‘I am thrilled that we have these wonderful awards to celebrate those who give so much of themselves and who make such a positive difference in the lives of others.”