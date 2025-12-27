Search
Memorial tree to remember inspirational Amelia Belle
Sister Poppy and Amelia's friends holding a framed photo of Amelia

Memorial tree to remember inspirational Amelia Belle

Ellen GoughDecember 27, 2025 8:58 pm

A MEMORIAL tree has been erected at a Ballycullen community centre, in memory of an “inspirational” teenage girl.

Amelia Belle Ferguson, from Firhouse, died suddenly on June 13, 2024, at the age of 14 after a medical emergency while staying in the Connemara Gaeltacht.

