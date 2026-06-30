Greenhills Court apartment building is put on market for €6.25 million

Greenhills Court in Tallaght has been put on the market for €6.25 million by agent Hooke & MacDonald as a social housing investment and development opportunity.

Two-to-four-storey apartment building Greenhills Court, located on Greenhills Road, has been brought to the market with apartments and townhouses with the potential to earn more than €300k per annum through rental income, and planning permission also available for a further 10 apartments to be developed.