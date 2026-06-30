Arts Festival ‘it’s going to be a major exhibition’

The launch of this year’s Ballyfermot Cherry Orchard Arts Festival highlighted the huge range of exciting events that will take place between July 4th and 12th.

Over 20 venues across Ballyfermot including the Civic Centre, the Candle Centre and the Orchard Centre will host the eclectic mix of music, poetry, photography and more.

An opening concert will take place in the Church of Our Lady of the Assumption on July 5th with Irish trad group, the Jeremiahs, putting on a show for all ages.

The Civic Centre will be transformed into a gallery on July 6th, when a photography exhibition, titled Capail an Bhóthair, will be held.

This exhibition, created by Studio 2, features photographs of horses and their owners from around Ballyfermot and surrounding areas.

Festival organiser, Gerry McCarthy applauded the photographers’ work and spoke of the excitement around the event, saying:

“It’s going to be a major exhibition; the prints are absolutely amazing.”

Mr McCarthy thanked the Department of the Arts and the Council for their help in funding the festival,

“We’ve got some good sponsorship this year as well which has really helped.

“We got great support from the Department of the Arts and Dublin City Council. They have been very generous and it has made a big difference to us as we are able to organise all these events.”

The majority of festival events are free and unticketed, except for those that are held in venues with limited capacity.

The Jeremiahs concert and an appearance from poet and TikTok sensation Daragh Fleming are both ticketed for capacity reasons.

Daragh’s performance, which will be accompanied by music, is due to take place at the Candle Centre and has already garnered plenty of attention with tickets selling fast.

On July 6th, The Ballyfermot Heritage Group are hosting a special screening of their documentary in the Civic Centre.

“Ballyfermot in the Beginning” is a film filled with memories of the past 78 years and dives into the changes that have occurred around Ballyfermot and Cherry Orchard since.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme

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