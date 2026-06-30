Proposal for heat pumps at civic offices and leisure centre

A proposal has been made for the installation of heat pumps and solar panels in two buildings in Clondalkin.

Clondalkin Civic Offices and Clondalkin Leisure Centre were listed as two of the six buildings marked as significant energy users in the area with the highest reduction potential.

The installation of heat pumps and solar panels would help to achieve decarbonisation and improved energy efficiency in these buildings.

In the Clondalkin Leisure Centre, proposed works include the installation of three large heat pumps which would be installed on a split-level roof located on the building’s western boundary.

One smaller heat pump would also be installed alongside the three large, as well as a large solar PV array on the buildings.

Plans for Clondalkin Civic Offices include the installation of a heat pump system in a car park adjacent to the building.

This would involve two heat pumps housed in a concrete enclosure in a compound area.

For both projects, noise impact assessments were carried out as well as a glint and glare assessment in the Leisure Centre.

Following the findings of these assessments, any recommendations will be taken into account in the final design.

Both projects follow the same projected timeline, which will include a six-week consultation period due to take place in July.

It was noted that buildings account for 45 per cent of SDCC’s energy demand and 40 per cent of SDCC’s total emissions.

These installments would help to achieve SDCC’s target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 50 percent and improve energy efficiency by 50 per cent.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme