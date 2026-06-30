Permission granted to change warehouse into place of worship

Planning permission has been granted for the change of use of a warehouse at The Square Industrial Complex in Tallaght to a place of worship.

Southern Baptist Corporation CLG has received permission for a new place of worship at Unit 4 in the industrial complex with ancillary meeting and other spaces at ground and first floor level, covering a gross floor area of 1,000 sqm on a 0.11 hectares site.

This will be facilitated by minor internal alterations and reconfigurations that will include the creation of a new mezzanine floor above the first-floor level to enable access to a new lift and creation of a stage and ceremonial space at ground floor – this is an extra 40 sqm.

External elevation changes to the north and east elevation including the replacement of existing roller shutter doors and alterations to the existing door on the eastern elevation, while new signage is also to be installed above the main entrance to the existing building – no further signage is to be added to “protect the visual amenities of the area.”

The council has further requested that all external finishes to the development permitted shall harmonise in colour or texture that is complementary to the site or its context.

No development contributions will be levied against the applicant after they submitted details confirming their organisation is a registered charity.

The proposed development will have 20 car parking spaces that will include the integrating of two existing spaces to create a disabled space with vehicular and pedestrian access via the existing entrances off Belgard Square North and Belgard Square East that will continue to serve the rest of this mixed-use commercial development.