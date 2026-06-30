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The Red Line Luas has reopened and is “operating with delays”
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The Red Line Luas has reopened and is “operating with delays”

James Roulston MooneyJune 30, 2026 9:47 am

The Red Line Luas has reopened and is “operating with delays” and passengers are advised to allow for extra time when travelling following a service fault this morning.

The service was not operating between the Red Cow and Belgard stops for several hours as commuters made their way to work, with the blame laid on a “technical issue” – no tram stopped at Kingswood in this period.

Services were in operation from the Red Cow towards The Point/Connolly and from Belgard out to Saggart/Tallaght, but no trams were able to run between the two temporary terminus stops.

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