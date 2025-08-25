Ground floor unit in Castletymon available for rent immediately

Former Centra in Castletymon available for rent

This ground floor retail unit, in a high-profile village centre location close to Tallaght village is available to rent immediately.

Extending to 350 sq. m (3,767 sq. ft), the unit is presently arranged as a retail space, with storerooms, offices, a canteen and staff facilities.

The Units benefits from c. 6-metre frontage to Castletymon Shopping Centre, suspend-ed ceilings, air-conditioning, tiled floors and a common rear yard to facilitate deliveries, and a flexible layout that would suit a variety of uses.

Castletymon Shopping Centre is a purpose-built commercial village centre situated on the Tymon Road, c.2 km east of Tallaght Village Centre, and 10 km west of Dublin City Centre, in the heart of the Tymon residential area.

The centre is close to the Tallaght Sports Complex, the National Basketball Arena and Tymon North Community Unit and neighbouring occupiers include Jordans Centra, Marcari’s, Tallaght Medical Centre and Meaghers Pharmacy.

Tallaght is one of Dublin’s largest suburbs with a population of c. 81,000 residents (census 2022), located approximately 12 km southwest of Dublin City Centre.

It is a major commercial, retail, and residential hub, with The Square Shopping Centre, Tallaght University Hospital, and numerous business parks all located in the area.

Tallaght also benefits from excellent transport links, including the M50 motorway, N81, and LUAS Red Line, offering accessibility to Dublin City Centre and the National motor-way network.

Price on application, contact John Newcombe at O’Neill & Co. Chartered Surveyors & Auctioneers Ltd. for more information.