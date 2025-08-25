Search
Application to turn office into centre for international protection applicants

Echo StaffAugust 25, 2025 10:43 am

An application has been lodged with Dublin City Council to turn an office and storage facility in Bluebell into a centre for international protection applicants.

The council has received an application on Thursday, July 24 for an exemption, under statutory instrument (SI) 376, to convert office and storage facilities at Unit 3C Citylink Business Park, Dublin 12, into temporary accommodation for international protection applicants.

