Sulky horse and car collision raises animal welfare worries
The collision between the car and horse in Clondalkin

Ellen GoughAugust 25, 2025 10:31 am

The DSPCA is calling for major action to address a “growing equine welfare crisis” in Dublin.

The Dublin Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals issued a statement after a collision between a car and a horse-drawn sulky cart in Clondalkin last week.

