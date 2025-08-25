Search
Oasis bass player Andy takes a run in Tallaght
Oasis bass player Andy Bell with Dara O’Connor in Dodder Valley Park

Oasis bass player Andy takes a run in Tallaght

Michael HowleyAugust 25, 2025 10:25 am

Positive Pacers is a running club based out of Dodder Valley Park providing a running community for all within the Dublin South West area.

Founded by Dara O’Connor less than a year ago the club has gone from strength to strength in this short time.

Read More


Garden competition is an example of taking pride in your community

Tallaght

THE Garden Competition organised by Springfield Neighbourhood Residents Association showed “a great example of taking pride in your community.” Held on the...

Dr Shane’s legacy lives on through his works and the people he inspired

Tallaght

THE loss of historian Dr Shane Kenna in 2017 to a sudden illness was keenly felt by all in the community. Considered...

‘My highlight was seeing the happiness on children’s faces’

Tallaght

THE 21st Integration of All Children in Ireland (IACI) Social Inclusion Summer Camp was a “huge success” according to all participants and...

Girl Guides share their belief in volunteer power in Orbit 2025

Tallaght

SUMMER camp ‘Orbit’ set up by Tallaght-based Irish Girl Guides came back for 2025 with a schedule filled with activities, friendship and...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST