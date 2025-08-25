Round-the-clock monitoring centre for businesses in Ireland

CYBERSECURITY firm Landmark Technologies is investing €1.2 million in the launch of a Cyber Monitoring Centre for businesses in Ireland.

This new centre will provide round-the-clock cyber threat monitoring and response for both SME’S and larger organisations.

Headquartered in Westpoint Court Business Park, Dublin 12, the Irish company is creating five jobs over the next 12 months within the Cyber Monitoring Centre across cyber analyst and management roles.

Landmark say It is launching the facility amid growing demand from customers for advanced security solutions against a backdrop of evolving cyber threats, cybersecurity skills gaps, and talent shortages.

Leveraging AI tools and skilled security experts, the centre will monitor customers’ IT environments and offer proactive protection against increasing threats such as AI-based cyberattacks, ransomware, and business email compromise. Landmark Technologies will also provide cyber awareness training for businesses and their employees.

In addition, the investment covers a complete refurbishment of the firm’s JFK Drive premises.

The company was founded in 1998 by Ken Kelleher.

Mr Kelleher, Managing Director, Landmark Technologies said: “A growing number of businesses do not have the necessary in-house resources to keep pace with evolving cyber requirements. The coming months will continue to bring new and increasingly sophisticated cyber threats, and we expect to see a particular surge in AI-based attacks.

“Our new Cyber Monitoring Centre will provide fully integrated security services to ensure that customers have world-class protection and, in the event of an incident, our highly skilled technical team will respond 24/7 to ensure business can continue uninterrupted. We strive to deliver technology solutions that enable continued growth for our customers, with peace of mind that their operations are ultra-secure.”