Group raise almost €3k for children living in IPAS centre
DSWT volunteers packing toys for kids at St John’s IPAS

Ellen GoughDecember 22, 2025 5:12 pm

A South Dublin anti-racism group have raised almost €3,000 for Christmas gifts for children living in a Tallaght IPAS centre.

Dublin South-West Together have raised €2,718 for children living in St. John’s House, Tallaght Village, as part of a “really successful toy and donation drive”.

