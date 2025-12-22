Group raise almost €3k for children living in IPAS centre
A South Dublin anti-racism group have raised almost €3,000 for Christmas gifts for children living in a Tallaght IPAS centre.
Dublin South-West Together have raised €2,718 for children living in St. John’s House, Tallaght Village, as part of a “really successful toy and donation drive”.
AUTHOREllen Gough
