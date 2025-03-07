Group recognised for work at annual AsIAm Autism Friendly awards

A VOLUNTARY group of parents who advocate for the children with additional needs in Ballyfermot and the wider community were recognised for their work at the annual AsIAm Autism Friendly Towns Awards 2025.

NeuroVibe Tribe and D10 Autism Friendly Town won two awards at the ceremony in the Mansion House.

Antoinette Martin, Chair of NeuroVibe Tribe, said: “We are delighted to win two awards at AsIAms award ceremony last Saturday – New Community Recognition and Community Engagement award. It is fantastic news for Dublin 10.”

The Ballyfermot group were among those recognised at the awards, which were launched in 2018 to celebrate towns and cities across Ireland that have demonstrated a strong commitment to fostering autism inclusion, understanding, and acceptance.

In January, a new sensory room opened in Ballyfermot Community Civic Centre.

Funded by Dublin City Council, the sensory room is available to book by parents of neurodivergent children, teenagers and adults in the Dublin 10 area.

For further information about Autism Friendly Training and sensory room bookings, contact Antoinette Martin at NeuroVibe Tribe at 086 3489245 or email neurovibetribe@gmail.com or d10autismfriendlytown@gmail.com.

