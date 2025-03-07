Salon goes from strength to strength with bigger premises

A SALON which has gone from strength to strength celebrated an expansion by welcoming clients to their new bigger premises in Ballyfermot.

Lolo’s Hair and Beauty Salon has now moved downstairs to 353a Ballyfermot Road, the old Headmasters Studio located beside Centra.

The salon has been operating since May 2018 when business owner Lorraine ‘Lolo’ Martin took over what was previously “Vinnies Hair Studio”, above Centra.

Speaking to The Echo, Jennifer McMahon, Lorraine’s sister, said: “Lolo had been working in the unit next to Vinnie since 2012 doing all things beauty when an opportunity came along to take over the hair salon.

“Vinnie had decided it was time to move on and Lolo having worked closely alongside Vinnie and his team decided to take a risk and take over from Vinnie and expand her beauty business into a hair and beauty salon. It was vital for Lolo to keep all remaining staff including Vinnie himself as they had built up such a strong relationship with all their customers in the area.

Much to their delight the staff continued to work there and keeping all their lovely clients happy and in safe hands.”

Over the years, the salon has gone from strength to strength and on Saturday, February 15, Lolo’s officially opened the doors of their new premises.

“She finally has a shop on the ground floor with the hustle and bustle, which she always dreamt of. Lolo is from Ballyfermot and still lives in Ballyfermot so it’s a real ‘pinch me’ moment for her to continue a successful business in the area she grew up in,” said Jennifer.

The old studio has been refurbished to cater for the move into a new and modern salon.

“The clients are what keep the business going. Without them there wouldn’t be the dream salon.

It means so much for the customers to come in and get their hair or treatments done.

They leave the salon feeling confident and not forgetting the cuppa tea and giggles in between their appointments. Lolo is so excited for what is to come with this new venture and hopes her success will continue to grow,” said Jennifer.